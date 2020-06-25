Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Patents For Light-Up Kids' Shoes

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board was within reason to invalidate claims of two patents for light-up kids' sneakers, even if it didn't take a claim's preamble into account when defining its scope, the Federal Circuit said Thursday. The panel agreed with patent owner Shoes by Firebug LLC that the preamble needed to be taken into account during claim construction for one of the patents, but ultimately concluded that doing so wouldn't have changed the final outcome. The precedential decision is a win for Firebug's competitor in children's footwear, Stride Rite Children's Group LLC. The Federal Circuit also said there was...

