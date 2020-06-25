Supreme Court On Pace For First July Opinions In 24 Years

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is way behind schedule. With only a few days to hand down its 13 remaining decisions, it seems increasingly likely that the justices are going to have to release July decisions for the first time in 24 years. The court handed down only two decisions on Monday and Thursday, all but dashing their chances of deciding their argued cases by the end of June as they normally do. The last time the court failed to meet that deadline was in 1996, when it released one outstanding opinion on July 1. Before that, it was 1989. Of course,...

