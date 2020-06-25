Cannabis Cos. Settle Supply Agreement Dispute For $21M

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. and Aleafia Health Inc. announced they entered into a settlement agreement Thursday for CA$29.1 million ($21.3 million), resolving a dispute over a terminated wholesale cannabis supply agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Aleafia-owned Emblem Cannabis Corp. will receive CA$15.5 million in cash and common shares of Aphria worth CA$10 million, the companies said. The settlement puts an end to all existing and potential claims about the supply agreement, as well as arbitration proceedings that had previously begun. Aphria CEO Irwin D. Simon said in the announcement that the company is pleased the dispute came to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS