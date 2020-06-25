CFTC Expands Anonymity Protections On Swaps Trades

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday approved a rule that would expand anonymity protections for counterparties who trade on swap execution facilities, saying it will increase competition, part of a busy agenda that also included a proposal requiring exchanges to rein in automated trading glitches. The approved rule would restrict swap-execution facilities, which are centralized trading platforms often called SEFs, from disclosing the identities of counterparties to one another after they complete trades — a practice known as "post-trade name give-up." Counterparties are typically matched anonymously on SEFs before their trade but not always afterward. CFTC officials say that assurance...

