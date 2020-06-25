Canopy, Acreage Delay Deadline For Landmark Pot Co. Merger

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giants Canopy Growth and Acreage Holdings announced Thursday that they were pushing back the deadline for their blockbuster deal to consolidate due to unspecified economic and market considerations. Under the terms of the original deal, announced in April 2019, publicly traded Canada-based Canopy would acquire U.S.-based Acreage upon the national legalization of marijuana in the U.S., provided it happened by 2027. The new terms of the arrangement extend that deadline to 2030 and provide Acreage investors with an advanced cash payment of $37.5 million. The changes were adopted "to better align the terms of the plan of arrangement with broader market and...

