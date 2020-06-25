Guidance Makes Clear MTC Position On Online Biz Tax Shield

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Even though states can't regulate a federal law protecting certain businesses from state income taxes, the Multistate Tax Commission's draft guidance on interpreting the law for internet activity is important so taxpayers know states' positions, an MTC official said Thursday. The MTC plans to hold an Aug. 5 public hearing on its draft guidance outlining how states can account for internet activity when interpreting a federal law that protects certain businesses from state income taxes. There may be future litigation over internet activities as seen through the protections of the Interstate Income Act of 1959, known as P.L. 86-272, and the...

