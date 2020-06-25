Volcker Rule Rollback Opens Up Private Funds To Banks

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Federal banking regulators said Thursday that banks will be allowed to invest in certain private equity and hedge funds beginning Oct. 1, issuing a final rule that will loosen the restrictions that the Volcker Rule instituted as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. The move will allow banks to invest in certain so-called covered funds — including some credit funds, venture capital funds, customer facilitation funds, and family wealth management vehicles — because they "do not raise the concerns the Volcker Rule was intended to address," the rule states. The revisions were intended to "clarify and simplify compliance," according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS