Nevada Pot Co. Settles Ex-Worker's Sexual Harassment Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A former employee of Nevada cannabis company Greenleaf Wellness Inc. has settled her federal court case alleging a Greenleaf manager sexually harassed her and then fired her for refusing his advances. The parties' joint stipulation requesting that the court dismiss the action was entered and approved Wednesday, following an early neutral evaluation in May at which Danielle Hardy and the Sparks, Nevada-based company negotiated a settlement and agreed to seal its terms, according to a minute entry. Hardy sued the company on Dec. 30, alleging she was subjected to unwanted touching and sexual comments from a manager throughout the approximately two...

