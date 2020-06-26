Legal Assistant Cops To Fraud Using Firm's Postage Meter

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- An assistant at a North Carolina law firm has pled guilty to defrauding the United States by running a scheme using the firm's postal meter and racking up tens of thousands in charges to the firm. Casey Tyler Smith, 27, admitted on Wednesday to a scheme in which he would use his office's Pitney Bowes postage meter — which allows law firms to print postage on site — to generate unnecessary postage charged to the firm account and then request a refund from the local post office and pocket the money. In total, Smith racked up over $87,000 in charges to...

