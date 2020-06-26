Ill. Court Revives Chicago Firm's $9.8M Divorce Case Fee Bid

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel revived a Chicago law firm's bid for $9.75 million in unpaid fees from a former client Thursday, saying the lower court had not given the parties' fee agreement proper consideration before tossing the firm's suit. A three-judge panel said the lower court incorrectly found that the enhanced fee provision in family law firm Grund & Leavitt PC's retainer agreement governing its work on former client Richard Stephenson's divorce case amounted to an impermissible contingency fee under the state's rules of professional conduct. Illinois' professional conduct rules limit the fees an attorney can charge a client, but...

