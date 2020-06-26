Swiss Helvetia Seals €800M Deal To Buy Spanish Insurer

Law360, London (June 26, 2020, 12:04 PM BST) -- Swiss insurer Helvetia said Friday it has concluded a deal to buy a majority share of a Spanish rival for approximately €800 million ($900 million) in a move to expand its presence in Europe as a "second pillar" of the group outside Switzerland. The insurer said it has sealed the deal to acquire 69.4% of Spanish insurer Caser, in what the St. Gallen-based company said is its largest-ever acquisition and a "strategic milestone." "With this acquisition, Helvetia is strengthening the European business, its second strong pillar alongside the Swiss home market," Philipp Gmür, group chief executive of Helvetia, said. "High investor...

