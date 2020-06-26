EPA Wood Heater Testing Regs Unwarranted, Industry Says

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule imposing emissions standards on wood heaters includes testing requirements that are too rigid and don't factor in the possibility of imprecise results, an industry group has told the D.C. Circuit. The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, which represents a variety of companies including those that make and sell wood stoves, said on Thursday that the EPA's 2015 rule did not account for testing variables, such as the fact that testing appliances at a single laboratory can produce significantly different results, and that even more differences in results can occur when using different laboratories. The group said in...

