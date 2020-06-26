Dispensary Says Md. Pot Board Discrimination Case Tenable

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A medical marijuana dispensary has argued that its claims outlining discrimination in the system Maryland uses to award licenses to social equity applicants should stand in federal court, saying it has raised valid constitutional questions. MediGrow LLC, a minority-owned medical cannabis company, said in its Maryland federal court filing Thursday that the court should reject the motion to dismiss filed by the state's cannabis commission earlier this month, accusing the agency of making "stock, template" arguments against federal jurisdiction. The dispensary said the commission can't avoid constitutional scrutiny of its regulations, which were intended to encourage minority business enterprises but resulted...

