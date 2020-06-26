SC Extends Tax Deadlines For Those Affected By April Storms

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- South Carolina is granting a filing and payment extension to those who were affected by tornadoes and severe storms in April, the state Department of Revenue said in an information letter released Friday. Individuals and businesses affected by the storms will be given until Oct. 15 to file and make payments, the letter said. Tax payments due July 15 and Sept. 15 have both been moved to Oct. 15. --Editing by John Oudens....

