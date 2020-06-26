NYT Staffers' Court Access Suspended Over Zoom Screenshot

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Friday suspended three New York Times staff members that it says violated its rules on photography by posting screenshots from a Zoom hearing earlier this month. The court said that it suspended Zoom video access to court proceedings for 90 days to automotive reporter Neal Boulette, photo editor Brent Lewis and senior business staff editor Vikas Bajaj over a story about the June 3 hearing in which the former president of the United Auto Workers Union plead guilty to embezzlement. According to the court, the story included a screenshot of...

