Legal Tech Download: Hogan Lovells, Eversheds, UnitedLex

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include a move by Hogan Lovells to develop technology to help banking clients comply with new European regulations, Eversheds' decision to expand its alternative legal service provider to the U.S., and UnitedLex's acquisition of Paul Hastings' data sciences team. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. Hogan Lovells' AI-Based Banking Tech Hogan Lovells announced Wednesday that it has created an artificial intelligence-based tool to help clients navigate the European Banking Authority's outsourcing agreement guidelines. The new guidelines impose obligations...

