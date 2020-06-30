Bainbridge Of Pierce Bainbridge Sets Up Own Firm In Calif.

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT) -- James Bainbridge, the last remaining name partner at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP besides founder John Pierce, has set up his own law office in California but will remain affiliated with the struggling firm. Bainbridge, a commercial litigator, was previously the co-managing partner at Pierce Bainbridge alongside Pierce. Bainbridge's quasi-departure makes Pierce the last remaining name partner at the firm, which lost nearly 60 attorneys over a tumultuous six-month span and currently employs about 10 lawyers, according to Pierce. Publicly available documents show Bainbridge incorporated Bainbridge Law APC in California on March 20. That was roughly two weeks after...

