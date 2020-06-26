Fresenius Takes Fiery Aim At Akorn's Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Global health care company Fresenius Kabi AG pilloried bankrupt Akorn Inc. Friday in an objection to the generic-drug maker's Delaware Chapter 11 disclosure, alleging major omissions, improper liability releases, violation of absolute payment priority rules, and misclassification of a potential $74 million Fresenius unsecured claim. The objection opened a new chapter in an already bitter history between the two companies over a $4.3 billion merger that evaporated in 2018 after Delaware's Chancery Court sided with Fresenius in a claim that Akorn breached the deal in part by withholding information about serious regulatory compliance problems. Akorn is scheduled for a July 1...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS