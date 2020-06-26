CBD Seller Says Ex-Manager Can't Bring Securities Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A health and beauty goods supplier asked a Miami federal judge Friday to toss its former manager's suit accusing the company of tricking him into investing $450,000 into the company with the promise of a CBD venture. In a motion to dismiss, Premier Beauty and Health LLC said onetime employee Aaron Silberman, who brought the suit, was trying to "elevate what is, at best, a garden variety common law cause of action for fraud into a federal securities claim." The company said the $450,000 purchase at the crux of the complaint was for a membership interest in a commercial venture, not a...

