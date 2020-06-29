Nursery Tells 11th Circ. Pot License Constitutionally Protected

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursery fighting to get one of the state's few medical marijuana licenses told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday the U.S. Constitution protects a property right to the licenses even if Congress has outlawed marijuana because the right itself is created by state law. Louis Del Favero Orchids, which also has ongoing litigation in state court over Florida's licensing process, urged the federal appellate court to revive its suit against the Florida Department of Health over its failure to review the business's application. The nursery's suit, which brought claims against the department under the 14th Amendment's right to due process,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS