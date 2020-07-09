Fed. Circ. Patent Eligibility Test Erroneously Distorts Alice

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Unsurprisingly, the U.S. Supreme Court's Mayo-Alice framework on patent ineligibility continues to undergo intense scrutiny. This is both for its legal underpinnings and the results it has yielded in nullifying scores of patents as ineligible — and often at the earliest stages of a case, with little or no evidence or fact-finding. These Mayo-Alice decisions, moreover, have surely deterred countless others from innovating or investing in technology at all, undermining the purpose of the U.S. patent system.[1] But lately, the chorus of patent criticism usually reserved for the Supreme Court has shifted from the court's Mayo-Alice framework to the U.S. Court...

