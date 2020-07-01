Outlook On Giving Not Rosy Despite Rebound From TCJA

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Charitable donations to nonprofit organizations have mostly rebounded from a sharp drop following the 2017 tax overhaul law, but the economic drag from rising unemployment and stock market fluctuations during the novel coronavirus pandemic has started to reverse those gains. Richard McKnight, left, hands a check to Willie Williams Jr., a public golf course worker in Miami Beach, Florida, in April. McKnight organized a GoFundMe for the workers of the Normandy Shores Golf Course and Miami Beach Golf Club after members learned that staff was furloughed due to closings because of the coronavirus. The fundraiser collected almost $50,000 in less than three weeks and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS