City Gets New Guidelines To Tackle Green Finance Risks

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 3:51 PM BST) -- Britain's top financial regulators on Monday published new guidance to help firms address climate-related financial risks, emphasizing green finance priorities despite the market disruption brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. The green guidance is the first of its kind from the Climate Financial Risk Forum, an industry group established by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority with a view to sharing best practice in order to improve the sector's responses to financial risks from climate change. "While COVID-19 represents a present risk, minimizing the future risks from climate change requires action now. As such, the regulators remain committed to...

