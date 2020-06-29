Work Needed On 'Too-Big-To-Fail' Reforms, G-20 Body Says

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 5:44 PM BST) -- The banking sector has been strengthened by rules created to prevent risks in the broader financial system after the last financial crisis, but matters such as resolution of struggling lenders must still be tackled, the Financial Stability Board said Monday. The G-20 supervisory body has published an evaluation of the reforms to the "too-big-to-fail" systemically important banks that were designed to prevent the world's largest lenders triggering another financial crash. The board has found that financial institutions hold more capital and are well-positioned to handle losses following the implementation of the too-big-to-fail, or TBTF, regime after the 20008 crisis, which shook markets...

