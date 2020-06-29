EBA Mulls Boosting Watchdogs' Power To Aid Troubled Banks

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 12:20 PM BST) -- Europe's banking watchdog has said it is considering whether to give national regulators more power to help out troubled banks during the earlier stages of financial strife, after it found they are not making sufficient use of existing measures for rapid intervention. The European banking watchdog has said it is consulting on proposals to strengthen so-called early intervention measures for national regulators. (AP) The European Banking Authority said Friday it is launching a public consultation on proposals to strengthen so-called early intervention measures — the supervisory steps that national watchdogs can take if they see early signs that a bank might be...

