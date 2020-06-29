UK Watchdog Fines Instrument Cos. For Blocking Discounts

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulator fined two musical instrument companies a total of £5.5 million (about $6.7 million) on Monday for engaging in a practice that sets a minimum price for their products on the online retail market. The Competition and Markets Authority said Roland (UK) Ltd. and Korg (UK) Ltd. — which make electronic drums and synthesizers, respectively — engaged in "retail price maintenance" by telling retailers they couldn't sell their products online below a certain price point. Roland was fined more than £4 million while Korg was ordered to pay around £1.5 million. The regulator first accused the companies of...

