Motor Premium Enters Reverse Gear Following Lockdown

Law360, London (June 29, 2020, 5:13 PM BST) -- British drivers have seen a drop in their insurance premiums after 12 months of rising rates thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns, a consumer data firm has said. Consumer Intelligence, a data insight business, said that motor premiums in the U.K. have fallen 1.4% in the last three months, most likely due to the COVID-19 restrictions taking many drivers off the roads during lockdown. The drop in prices comes after 12 months of rising premiums. Average premiums in Britain are now £876 ($1,075), the firm said. "With fewer cars on the road and the subsequent reduction in claims, it seems some of...

