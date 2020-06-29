Kozinski Moves To Nix Atty's Suit Over Porn Complaints

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Judicial Council of the Ninth Circuit and 10 judges and court officials, including former Chief Judge Alex Kozinski, have moved to throw out a suit by an attorney who claims he faced retaliation after complaining about Kozinski's alleged posting of pornographic material, telling a California federal court that the suit was nothing but "recycled versions" of the lawyer's past complaints. The Judicial Council, eight current and former council members — Kozinski included — and two nonjudicial court officials said in a motion Friday that the suit brought by attorney Cyrus Sanai, who had previously complained about Kozinski's conduct, was barred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS