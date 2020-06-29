BP Unveils $5B Sale Of Global Petrochemicals Biz To Ineos

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- BP said Monday it will sell its global petrochemicals business to fellow U.K. based chemicals company Ineos Enterprises AG for $5 billion in a move meant to simplify BP's business and strengthen its balance sheet. The divestiture means BP PLC has hit its target of selling $15 billion worth of assets and businesses a year ahead of schedule, according to a statement. The company had originally aimed to reach the $15 billion-in-divestitures mark by the middle of next year. Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, said in the press release that "this is another significant step as we steadily work to reinvent...

