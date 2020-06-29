Quorum's Ch. 11 Plan For $1.3B Restructuring Approved

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge confirmed Monday a $1.3 billion Chapter 11 restructuring plan proposed by rural hospital chain Quorum Health Care Services LLC, over fairness and bad-faith objections raised by top investor Mudrick Capital Management LP. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens' decision, read during a teleconference, followed a five-day trial earlier this month on Mudrick's claim that the plan unjustifiably wiped out equity holders and that it failed to fully reflect the true financial benefit of tens of millions in aid for COVID-19 pandemic care losses under the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act....

