Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Hear Ex-Greenberg Atty's Fight With OCC

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a D.C. Circuit decision that dismissed an ex-Greenberg Traurig LLP partner's First Amendment claims over allegations that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency brought an unconstitutional enforcement action against him.

Attorney Carlos Loumiet, now a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, sued the OCC in July 2011, alleging he was maliciously prosecuted as revenge for his criticism of the agency's handling of a securities fraud investigation into a bank he audited in 2000 when he was at Greenberg Traurig.

Loumiet's lawsuit targets the OCC under the Federal Tort Claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!