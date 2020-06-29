Justices Won't Hear Ex-Greenberg Atty's Fight With OCC

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a D.C. Circuit decision that dismissed an ex-Greenberg Traurig LLP partner's First Amendment claims over allegations that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency brought an unconstitutional enforcement action against him. Attorney Carlos Loumiet, now a partner at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, sued the OCC in July 2011, alleging he was maliciously prosecuted as revenge for his criticism of the agency's handling of a securities fraud investigation into a bank he audited in 2000 when he was at Greenberg Traurig. Loumiet's lawsuit targets the OCC under the Federal Tort Claims...

