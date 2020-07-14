Bracewell Adds Renewable Energy Partner From Jones Day

Law360 (July 14, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Bracewell LLP has snagged a veteran renewable energy lawyer from Jones Day who the firm says will help clients excel during a period of growth for the green energy sector. Danielle M. Varnell joined the firm in Washington, D.C., as a partner in late June and advises American and international clients on everything from mergers and acquisitions to joint ventures, strategic alliances and project development. On Tuesday, Varnell told Law360 that she and Bracewell are undeterred by the bleak economic picture associated with the coronavirus pandemic, and believe the renewables sector will flourish in years to come as companies and governments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS