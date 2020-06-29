FDA Ducks Suit Challenging Stimulant Crackdown

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday tossed out claims by a pharmaceutical company that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was unfairly targeting it for the use of weight-loss aid and stimulant DMHA, saying the company's suit jumps the gun on an issue not ripe for the courts. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton told Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its CEO that the warning letter sent by the FDA about the company's use of DMHA in its supplements does not constitute a "final" agency action that is reviewable by the courts. The judge wrote that the warning letter represents the FDA's...

