Rettig Says IRS Scrutinizing All Wealthy Tax Return Nonfilers

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service has drastically increased its enforcement efforts in an attempt to contact nearly every high-income earner who doesn't file taxes, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig told a Senate tax panel Tuesday. Rettig told the Senate Finance Committee that the IRS has "touched" every high-income tax nonfiler for tax years 2017 and 2018, and will connect with those who haven't filed their 2019 tax returns. This comes in the wake of an Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration report released at the start of June that found the agency failed to audit those nonfilers before Rettig was commissioner. Rettig answered questions from...

