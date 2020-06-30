Key Senators Want To Add New Federal Judgeships This Year

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee was joined by the panel's Democrats on Tuesday in calling to create new federal judgeships for the first time in nearly 20 years, but the idea needs broader GOP support to move forward. The discussion came at a hearing on the federal judiciary's recommendation for 73 new district judgeships to address crushing caseloads that force civil litigants to wait years in some districts. Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he wanted a bipartisan bill, possibly using a pandemic relief package, to create new seats on the federal bench for the first time since 2002....

