Antitrust 'Leniency' Incentive Saved, With Lingering Criticisms

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Companies looking to report criminal antitrust activity briefly lost a key incentive to come forward last week, only for lawmakers days later to do away with a "sunset" provision that had been left untouched for years, yet some experts caution there are still shortcomings in the "leniency" program for would-be targets of probes. Plaintiffs and corporate defense attorneys specializing in private litigation that follows U.S. Department of Justice antitrust enforcement actions hailed the restoration of a key provision in the Antitrust Criminal Penalty Enhancement and Reform Act, or ACPERA, limiting how much money private plaintiffs can seek from companies that cooperate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS