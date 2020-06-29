Fla. Pot Licensing Law Unconstitutional, State High Court Told

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida nursery has asked the state's Supreme Court to find that the Sunshine State's licensing system law for dispensaries is an unconstitutional "special law," saying it created a closed class of companies eligible to operate as medical marijuana treatment centers. Liner Source Inc., a liner and container nursery, said in an amicus brief filed Friday that the only entities that can satisfy the state statute's criteria to become a licensed medical marijuana treatment center, or MMTC, are those that previously applied under an older version of the statute in 2015. The nursery said that class of organizations has been closed...

