St. Louis Injury Attys Point Guns At Protesters Outside Home

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A prominent St. Louis personal injury attorney and his wife, also a partner at his firm, brandished an assault rifle and a handgun while confronting protesters marching outside their home on Sunday, according to photos and videos widely spread on social media. The protesters were on their way to demonstrate in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson's home to demand her resignation when homeowners Mark T. McCloskey and Patricia N. McCloskey, both partners at the McCloskey Law Center, came out of their home with Mark McCloskey holding what appeared to be an AR-15-style assault rifle while Patricia McCloskey held a small handgun....

