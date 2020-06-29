Idaho Consultant Must Pay $320K For Faked Enviro Reports

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The owner of an environmental consulting firm in Idaho must pay nearly $320,000 to several former clients and received eight years on probation after pleading guilty to allegations he faked environmental lab reports to ensure the results matched state standards, according to state prosecutors. Saiid S. Dabestani, a 73-year-old from Twin Falls, Idaho, was sentenced to up to a decade behind bars by Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris, who then suspended the sentence and placed Dabestani on probation, the Idaho attorney general's office said Friday. Dabestani owned Envio-Mont Consulting, which prosecutors described as an environmental remediation consulting firm focused on...

