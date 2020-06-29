Litigious Porn Studio Ends Battle With Former Law Firm

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Malibu Media, a pornography studio that's filed thousands of copyright cases against internet downloaders, has reached a settlement to resolve accusations that the company owed a former law firm nearly $300,000 in unpaid bills. A Florida federal judge on Monday signed off on a tentative deal between Malibu and Lomnitzer Law Firm PA, a Florida law firm that sued in January on claims that the litigious porn company was "circumventing" an engagement agreement. Specific terms of the settlement agreement were not publicly disclosed. The case can be reopened in two months if the deal is not finalized. An attorney for Malibu...

