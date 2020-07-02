Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Legal Jobs Continue Upward Tick After COVID-19 Clobbering

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT) -- The legal industry added another 7,500 jobs in June, a cumulative increase of 14,500 positions since employment plummeted in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday.

The number of jobs increased by 0.68% from May and by 1.3% since April, but are still off from a high of more than 1.1 million jobs in February, which had been the highest figure in years, based on the seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

