Legal Jobs Continue Upward Tick After COVID-19 Clobbering

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT) -- The legal industry added another 7,500 jobs in June, a cumulative increase of 14,500 positions since employment plummeted in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday. The number of jobs increased by 0.68% from May and by 1.3% since April, but are still off from a high of more than 1.1 million jobs in February, which had been the highest figure in years, based on the seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1593708357419'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='630px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script');...

