Okla. High Court Marijuana Ruling Provides Preemption Guide

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Adult-use marijuana may be coming to Oklahoma sooner rather than later — barring any unforeseen events, legalization of marijuana for adult use will be on the state's ballot this year. On June 23, in the case of In re: State Question No. 807, the Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected arguments that the proposed initiative was legally insufficient as preempted by federal laws making marijuana illegal. Interestingly, the court explained that state legalization of marijuana would not be "clearly or manifestly" unconstitutional as preempted by the federal Controlled Substances Act, or CSA, despite the apparent conflict. The Proposed Ballot Initiative In December 2019, two Oklahomans...

