Baltimore Asks Justices Not To Bother With Climate Case

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Baltimore has told the U.S. Supreme Court it should not spend its time reviewing a narrow issue raised by Chevron Corp. and other energy giants in their bid to move to federal court the city's lawsuit over climate change-related infrastructure damage. The city said on Monday that the Fourth Circuit was right to consider only the doctrine of "federal officer removal" and not several other arguments by more than 20 energy companies when it reviewed a lower court's remand order. The appeals court properly rejected arguments that the entire remand order was reviewable, according to the city. The vast majority of circuit...

