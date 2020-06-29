Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Facebook Post About Nazis

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Houston-area prosecutor resigned Monday after sharing a Facebook post appearing to compare protesters demonstrating against police brutality and racial inequality to Nazis who "banned free speech" and "tore down statues," emails from the Harris County District Attorney's Office show. Kaylynn Williford, former trial bureau chief under District Attorney Kim Ogg, shared a post showing a purported photo of wedding bands removed from Holocaust victims beneath a caption that quickly drew condemnation online as an offensive comparison between Nazis and Black Lives Matter protesters taking to the streets after the police killing of George Floyd. "Never forget, Nazis tore down statues,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS