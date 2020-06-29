Advocates Unimpressed With Iowa Low-THC Program Tweaks

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed into law a bill amending the state's low-THC medical program, though advocates say it falls short of meaningful reform needed for the state's cannabis patients. While the administration's public announcement touted the enactment of H.F. 2589 as an expansion of the state's medical program, patients will still be limited to purchasing low-THC products in oil form as opposed to bud, flower or dry vapor. Furthermore, the bill, which becomes effective Wednesday, caps the total amount of THC patients can purchase at 4.5 grams over a 90-day period — an amount lower than what is...

