MSG Entertainment Hires First GC After April Spinoff

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has handed the job of general counsel to an attorney with years of experience in the entertainment industry, including at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc., the company said Monday, about two months after it became a standalone business. Effective Wednesday, Scott Packman will take the helm of legal affairs as executive vice president and general counsel, a new position at MSG Entertainment following its spinoff from The Madison Square Garden Co. in April, the company said. "I am excited to be joining MSG Entertainment and look forward to working with the company's senior management team and the entire legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS