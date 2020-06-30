Sedgwick Trustee Files Suit Over Unpaid Legal Fees

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 2:46 PM EDT) -- Defunct law firm Sedgwick LLP has accused two California clients of failing to pay a combined $350,000 for legal services the firm provided, speculating that with interest, the firm could be due more than $1 million. Sedgwick's bankruptcy trustee filed an adversary proceeding against Laguna Dana Investments LLC and Avila Beach Realty Inc. on Monday as part of the firm's bankruptcy, pursuing claims for unjust enrichment against both companies. According to the trustee, the two companies share a principal, Patrick N. Smith, who retained Sedgwick's legal services. Laguna Dana allegedly owes $305,000 and Avila allegedly owes $45,000, with some of the...

