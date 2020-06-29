Calif. Chief District Judge Departs After 'Street-Smart' Remark

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:30 PM EDT) -- Chief Judge of the Central District of California Cormac J. Carney has left that role but will remain on the bench in the Southern District after acknowledging that he'd made an "insensitive" statement to a Black court clerk, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times. Judge Carney first referred to Kiry K. Gray, the first Black woman to serve as the district's executive and clerk of court, as "street-smart" in a June webinar, according to the report. And then, upon receiving critical backlash over the comment, Judge Carney told Gray that his comment was being equated "with the reprehensible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS