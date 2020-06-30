FCA Delays Senior Manager Reviews By 3 Months Amid Virus

Law360, London (June 30, 2020, 3:12 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that it will give regulated financial businesses more than three extra months to assess the competence of their senior managers, in a step to provide relief to banks and insurers struggling with the economic fallout of COVID-19. The City watchdog said it has pushed back the first annual assessment of fitness and propriety, which regulated companies must perform on their senior managers, to the end of March 2021. The Senior Manager and Certification Regime obliges finance companies to assess each year whether their senior managers are fit and proper to do the job before they...

