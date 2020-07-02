Top Federal Tax Decisions Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- In the first half of 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court addressed two long-standing precedents involving tax laws and struck one down in the process, while the U.S. Tax Court decided several cases involving the use of conservation easement deductions. Here, Law360 examines a few of the most important tax decisions in federal courts from the year's first six months. Rodriguez v. FDIC In a unanimous decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch in February, the Supreme Court vacated the Tenth Circuit's awarding of a $4.1 million tax refund to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as receiver for a defunct bank. The Tenth...

